Antonio Esposito
1927 - 2020
Antonio Esposito passed away on November 19, 2020. He was 93 years old.
Antonio was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Concetta (Connie) Esposito.
Antonio was born on September 4, 1927 in Cassano allo Ionio, Italy. He was able to come to the United States in 1950, shortly after marrying Concetta. Antonio lived with his wife in various places throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania in order to remain close to his children, and most recently he had relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida.
With little formal education, Antonio was a self-taught machinist with exceptional mechanical aptitude. Shortly after arriving in the United States, he found work at Safety Main Stopper Co. in Brooklyn, NY, where he was employed for over 40 years manufacturing and eventually supervising the production and development of mechanical pipeline stopping equipment for the gas distribution industry. He was beloved by his company, who could always count on Tony to fix whatever was broken.
Antonio's greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by his family, whom he loved dearly. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Antonio is survived by his children Angelo (Linda) Esposito, Emily (Thomas) Franeta, and Sal (Donna) Esposito. Antonio will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Stephanie and Christine, and missed by his great-grandchildren Emma, Lucia, Noelle, Giovanni Antonio and Sadie.
Friends and family may leave remembrances at the Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home website, www.swartzgivnish.com, and if they choose, a donation in Antonio's name can be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalstjude.org

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
