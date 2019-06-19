Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
For more information about
Antonio Zuniga
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Zuniga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Zuniga

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antonio Zuniga Obituary
Antonio "Tony" Zuniga of Langhorne, Pa., a native of Donna, Texas, and first generation Mexican-American, died on Father's Day, June 16, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was 92.

Tony believed in love and service to others and dedicated himself to that purpose throughout his life.

Tony is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mayme Alice of Langhorne; his three daughters, Marielena Zuniga of Newtown, a former writer for the Bucks County Courier Times, Cynthia Clever and her husband, Lawrence, of North Wales, and Mary Bumm and her husband, Richard, of Holland; his six sons, Michael, and his wife, Carmen, of Fairfax, Va., James of Langhorne, Patrick of Langhorne, Sean and his wife, Mirka, of Athens, Ga., Lloyd and his wife, Mary (Murphy), of San Pedro, Calif., and Paul John and his wife, Deborah, of Stuart, Fla. He is also survived by two ex-daughters-in-law, Kathy Gersch Zuniga Lombardino of Lakeworth, Fla., and Elaine Hanitschak Zuniga of Port St. Lucie, Fla. He is also survived by grandchildren, Eric Clever of Scranton, Tom Zuniga of Asheville, N.C., Ania Harris of Birmingham, Ala., Andy Zuniga of Chattanooga, Tenn., Tony Zuniga of Lakeworth, Fla., Brandon Bumm of Holland, Pa., and Zachary Zuniga and Lydia Zuniga of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; step-grandchildren, Richard Bumm of Phoenixville, Pa., and Alycia Scott of Virginia; and a great- granddaughter, Madelyn Joy Harris of Birmingham.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a viewing at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now