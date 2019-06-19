|
|
Antonio "Tony" Zuniga of Langhorne, Pa., a native of Donna, Texas, and first generation Mexican-American, died on Father's Day, June 16, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was 92.
Tony believed in love and service to others and dedicated himself to that purpose throughout his life.
Tony is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mayme Alice of Langhorne; his three daughters, Marielena Zuniga of Newtown, a former writer for the Bucks County Courier Times, Cynthia Clever and her husband, Lawrence, of North Wales, and Mary Bumm and her husband, Richard, of Holland; his six sons, Michael, and his wife, Carmen, of Fairfax, Va., James of Langhorne, Patrick of Langhorne, Sean and his wife, Mirka, of Athens, Ga., Lloyd and his wife, Mary (Murphy), of San Pedro, Calif., and Paul John and his wife, Deborah, of Stuart, Fla. He is also survived by two ex-daughters-in-law, Kathy Gersch Zuniga Lombardino of Lakeworth, Fla., and Elaine Hanitschak Zuniga of Port St. Lucie, Fla. He is also survived by grandchildren, Eric Clever of Scranton, Tom Zuniga of Asheville, N.C., Ania Harris of Birmingham, Ala., Andy Zuniga of Chattanooga, Tenn., Tony Zuniga of Lakeworth, Fla., Brandon Bumm of Holland, Pa., and Zachary Zuniga and Lydia Zuniga of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; step-grandchildren, Richard Bumm of Phoenixville, Pa., and Alycia Scott of Virginia; and a great- granddaughter, Madelyn Joy Harris of Birmingham.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a viewing at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 19, 2019