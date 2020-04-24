|
April L. DiBenedetto passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Croydon, Pa. She was 62.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Edna DuFay.
Wife of the late Joseph DiBenedetto, she is survived by her loving daughters, Dominique Roush (Brandon), Jacqueline Fetsick (Nick), and Angelique DiBenedetto, and her grandchildren, Nicholas Jr., Cecilia and John Joseph. She is also survived by her sisters, Marie Matchner, Carol DuFay, and Andrea Winstanley (Michael), along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Albert DuFay, and sister, Becky Souder.
April had been a Croydon resident for many years. She was an active parishioner at St. Thomas Aquinas Church and volunteered at many events at St. Thomas Aquinas School.
She loved spending time with her close friends, family and especially her grandbabies. Her loving nature will be immensely missed.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Mass and visitation at St. Thomas Aquinas Church will be announced at a later date.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 24, 2020