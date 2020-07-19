1/1
April Samuels
April Samuels of Morrisville, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 59.

She was the devoted mother of AJ (Kimm), Joseph (Bethany) and Jocelyn, the loving grandmother of Avery, Lilly and Riley; and beloved sister of Tracey, Alison (Tom), John (Gretchen) and Scott. April will also be missed by many extended family and friends, especially her close friend, Bob Cook.

April enjoyed telling stories, sewing, baking, cooking, and watching movies. April graduated from Delhaas High School, Class of 1979, and then went on to work for the Bristol Township Police Department as the Community Service Officer at the Sergeant's Desk.

Due to restrictions with Covid-19, a memorial service will be held for April at a later date.

Beck/Givnish Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
