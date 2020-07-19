1/1
April Samuels
April Samuels of Morrisville, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 59.

She was the devoted mother of AJ (Kimm), Joseph (Bethany) and Jocelyn, the loving grandmother of Avery, Lilly and Riley; and beloved sister of Tracey, Alison (Tom), John (Gretchen) and Scott. April will also be missed by many extended family and friends, especially her close friend, Bob Cook.

April enjoyed telling stories, sewing, baking, cooking, and watching movies. April graduated from Delhaas High School, Class of 1979, and then went on to work for the Bristol Township Police Department as the Community Service Officer at the Sergeant's Desk.

Due to restrictions with Covid-19, a memorial service will be held for April at a later date.

Beck/Givnish Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
July 18, 2020
April,
My heart hurts. I'm so sorry you left us. I was so looking forward to that lunch we were going to do. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Fly high sweet April
Colleen Strunk
Friend
July 16, 2020
RIP April. You're in a better place.
Marion Shinn
Classmate
July 15, 2020
I'm going to miss you my friend you were such a beautiful lady and a very kind soul Rest In Peace April
Dennis Brady
Friend
July 15, 2020
Our Sincere condolences to April's family! My God heal your hearts!
Kenia Walker
Family Friend
July 14, 2020
Our most sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones. Grieving is left to the living but APRIL IS LAUGHING WITH JESUS.
James Ebinger
July 14, 2020
April you were a wonderful grandmother to my children. They will miss you deeply. You might be gone but you will not be forgotten.
Kimm Niedrist
Family
