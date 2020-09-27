Arlene Joan Manera of Holland, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the age of 86.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Eugene Manera, and by her son, David Manera.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Crompton (Tom Borsavage) and Elaine Connell, and her three grandchildren, Jaclyn Crompton (Michael Palouian), Caitlin Connell and Carlie Connell.
Arlene was born in Detroit and moved to Pennsylvania in 1967. She moved to Twining Village after the passing of her husband, and truly enjoyed the retirement village. She was well- known and liked by all at Twining. Arlene truly enjoyed the game of golf and was a member at the Northampton Valley CC for over 40 years. She was quite accomplished as she won the club championship at the club. She loved her family and enjoyed hosting family holiday dinners.
Relatives and friends will be invited to a Life Celebration to be set at a later time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
