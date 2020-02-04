Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
600 Highland Road
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Loehrig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Loehrig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Loehrig Obituary
Arlene (Kachline) Loehrig passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Twining Village in Holland, Pa. She was 90.

Born in Quakertown, Pa., Arlene graduated from Kutztown State Teachers College (now Kutztown University) in 1951 with a BS in Education and a major in Library Science.

In August 1951, she wed Robert Loehrig from suburban Reading, Pa., whom she had met during college. They were married for over 60 years until his death in August 2013.

Arlene served as a librarian at numerous regional schools and institutions including Sellersville-Perkasie High School, Fort Washington High, the Philadelphia Free Library, Abington Library, Ambler Public Library, and Abington School Library.

She was a stay-at-home mother to her daughter Kathleen and son Robert Jr. until 1975, when she returned to the Abington schools as a substitute librarian. She filled that role until her retirement in 1988. Arlene continued to enjoy creative pursuits throughout her life, including quilting, sewing and needlepoint.

In addition to her children, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Tricia, and granddaughter, Charlotte.

Following a private family viewing, a service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz Givnish of Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -