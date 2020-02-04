|
|
Arlene (Kachline) Loehrig passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Twining Village in Holland, Pa. She was 90.
Born in Quakertown, Pa., Arlene graduated from Kutztown State Teachers College (now Kutztown University) in 1951 with a BS in Education and a major in Library Science.
In August 1951, she wed Robert Loehrig from suburban Reading, Pa., whom she had met during college. They were married for over 60 years until his death in August 2013.
Arlene served as a librarian at numerous regional schools and institutions including Sellersville-Perkasie High School, Fort Washington High, the Philadelphia Free Library, Abington Library, Ambler Public Library, and Abington School Library.
She was a stay-at-home mother to her daughter Kathleen and son Robert Jr. until 1975, when she returned to the Abington schools as a substitute librarian. She filled that role until her retirement in 1988. Arlene continued to enjoy creative pursuits throughout her life, including quilting, sewing and needlepoint.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Tricia, and granddaughter, Charlotte.
Following a private family viewing, a service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Swartz Givnish of Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 4, 2020