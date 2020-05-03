|
|
Arlene M. Fryer of Holland, Pa. passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was 83.
She was born in Bristol, Pa. to the late Paul and Helen (Hamilton) Briggs. Arlene was a dedicated homemaker to her husband and children. She loved gardening, hummingbirds, and doing puzzles. Arlene will be deeply missed.
Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alan Fryer, and sisters, Jackie, Darlene, Betty, Beatrice, and Dolores.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Bidmead and Cheryl Fox; grandchildren, George, Amy, Jennifer, Ken, and Erin; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Jacob, and Ella; and siblings, Paul Jr., Jane, and Margie.
Due to current gathering restrictions, Arlene will be privately laid to rest beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia by visiting .
Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,
Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020