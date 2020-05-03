Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Fryer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene M. Fryer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene M. Fryer Obituary
Arlene M. Fryer of Holland, Pa. passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was 83.

She was born in Bristol, Pa. to the late Paul and Helen (Hamilton) Briggs. Arlene was a dedicated homemaker to her husband and children. She loved gardening, hummingbirds, and doing puzzles. Arlene will be deeply missed.

Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alan Fryer, and sisters, Jackie, Darlene, Betty, Beatrice, and Dolores.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Bidmead and Cheryl Fox; grandchildren, George, Amy, Jennifer, Ken, and Erin; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Jacob, and Ella; and siblings, Paul Jr., Jane, and Margie.

Due to current gathering restrictions, Arlene will be privately laid to rest beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia by visiting .

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -