Arline (Jolley) Warren of Levittown, Pa. passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Warren, her parents, Edgar and Margaret Jolley, and her brother, Edgar Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Dawn (Michael Janzer) and Rick (Gene Pfeiffer Jr.); her sister, Joyce Daub; brother, James Jolley; several nieces and nephews; and her granddog, Sadie (who will miss waking her up every morning).
Arline was born and raised in Philly where she became an avid Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers fan. She got her wish to attend a World Series game in 1993 and was able watch the Eagles finally win a Super Bowl. She loved the Mummers String Bands and Fancy Brigades and did a Great Mummers Strut.
Arline was always very independent and lived life on her own terms. She started working at a very young age and held jobs as a waitress, telephone operator and retired from her favorite job with the Pennsbury School District cooking for the middle and elementary school students. After retiring, she worked part time making everyone smile at the Bensalem Wawa working with her daughter.
When her children were younger, Arline was a coach, a chauffeur, cheerleader, and biggest fan for all their sporting events and activities, supporting them unconditionally. She later enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Atlantic City with her son and winning at the casinos. She loved going to Phillies games and concerts, watching Disney movies, and especially enjoyed Pinochle night with Dawn, Mike and Sadie.
Arline was a great cook and made the best pound cake and pumpkin pie. She loved to decorate for the holidays and ensured Christmas was always memorable. Most of all, her proudest accomplishment were her kids. She loved them more than anything in the world, and spending time with them gave her great happiness. We will miss our mom deeply.
A celebration of Arline's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019