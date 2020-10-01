Arthur A. Mumper Jr. of Trevose passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was 59.To anyone who knew Arthur, they always enjoyed his sense of humor and quick wit. He was generous to a fault, always offering to help or lend a few dollars. Arthur was truly devoted to his family. He adored his daughters and grandchildren.In addition to his family, he was committed to caring for his animals. He had over 20 turtles, a cat named Bill and his dog named Murray. Arthur was always proud that he got to see the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl.He was the devoted husband of Teresa M. (Kuonen); the adoring father of Alison, Samantha Moser (Colby), and Andrea (Kevin); the loving grandfather of Dana, Colby, Zoey, and William; the dear brother of Mary Susan Desmond (Francis) and Jane Mumper; and the beloved stepson of Jack Windle, husband of Arthur's late mother, Jacquelyn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to his family from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday, at Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020.Fluehr Funeral Home,Bensalem