Arthur Brantl Jr. passed away in his Florida residence on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born July 28, 1930, Arthur was the son of the late Arthur Brantl and the late Madeline (Volkert) Brantl, and brother of the late Joan (Brantl) Berenfeld.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille (Lyons) Brantl, and four children, Michael Brantl and wife, Jill, Kathy (Brantl) Benefiel and husband, Matt, Arthur Brantl, and William Brantl. He was the devout grandfather to Kathy and Matt's children, Bryan, Colin, Erin, and Brady.
Arthur grew up in Ridgefield Park, N.J. and was an alumni of the Ridgefield Park High School (Class of 1948), where he enjoyed participating on the varsity football team. He was a volunteer for the Ridgefield Park Fire Department. He went on to receive a B.A. in Business Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, N.J. Arthur served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He was a compliance officer for the United States Department of Labor and relocated to Yardley, Pa. in 1962. After his retirement from the Federal Government, he worked for the College of New Jersey in their payroll department.
"Buzzy" was an avid golfer remembered by all for his sense of humor and infectious smile.
There will be a Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa., followed by a military burial at 2 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, Pa. If you plan on attending, please abide by the social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 including the mandatory use of masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS Healthcare (Hospice) online at vitascommunityconnection.org
.