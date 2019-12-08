|
|
Arthur C. "Art" Souders of Trevose passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Attleboro Nursing Home. He was 84.
Born in Allentown, Pa., he was a resident of Trevose for over 35 years. Art was a self employed printer and the owner and operator of American Speedy in Bensalem, retiring in 2010 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the BEDC (Bensalem Economic Development Corp).
He enjoyed playing the trumpet and golfing.
The father of the late Arthur Jr., he will be sadly missed by his children, Linda Anthony, Susan Zettlemoyer (Ed), Woodrow Souders, Carl Souders (Betsy), Jennifer Souders (Paul), Adam Souders and Hays Raab.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019