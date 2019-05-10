|
On Saturday, May 4, 2019, Arthur Eugene Kinsey of Langhorne, Pa. passed away at the age of 88.
Art was born Feb. 28, 1931 in Long Island, New York to Arthur E. and Elizabeth Platt Kinsey. His family moved to Wyalusing, Pa. when Art was 9 years old, then relocated to Langhorne prior to his senior year of high school, graduating from Langhorne-Middletown High School in 1948. A quote in his year book stated "while Art Kinsey lives, Casanova will never die."
Art worked at the Frankford Arsenal (for 34 years) and also at Fort Dix as a tool and die maker and as a machinist and then at Crown, Cork and Seal as a machinist prior to his retirement in 1995.
On Sept. 17, 1949, he married Ida Mae McManus of Trevose, Pa. They raised three sons, Charles, Gary and Mark, and a daughter, Diane.
Art loved working with his hands, especially the time he spent in his woodshop. He and Ida built the house they shared for over 67 years until Ida's passing in August 2017. He valued the time he spent at the Langhorne Rod and Gun Club. He was happy to share his Wednesday adventures with his family.
Art was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae, and their youngest son, Mark.
He is survived by his children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, his brother, Warren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Per Art's wishes, no formal service will be held. The family will hold a private memorial at the grave site.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the National in his honor.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2019