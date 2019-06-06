|
|
Arthur F. Van Hart Jr. of Bristol, Pa., died Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Attleboro Nursing and Rehab Center in Langhorne, Pa.
Born and raised in Yardley, Pa., he was a son of the late Arthur F. and Elsie Miller Van Hart.
Arthur had a long career in preparing and maintaining golf courses. He was the Greens' Superintendant at Yardley Country Club for many years. After retiring from his full time position, he kept active by consulting at Jericho National and Makefield Highlands golf courses.
Husband of the late Charlotte Naylor Van Hart, he is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Joy Lynn and Anthony Pipito, Charlene Van Hart, and Margaret Van Hart; and six grandchildren, Nicole and Samantha Pipito, Douglas, Crystal, Olivia and Isabelle Van Hart. He is also survived by two sons and three daughters from his first marriage, and two sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, PA, where friends may call at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 6, 2019