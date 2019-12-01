|
Arthur G. Ruth of Newtown died Nov. 9, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown. He was 91.
Born May 17, 1928, in Perkasie, to Grover and Mamie May Diehl Ruth.
Arthur was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of World War II, serving as a sergeant stationed in Guam. After his discharge, Arthur worked as a mechanic, eventually working for Aamco transmissions as a Technical Investigator. After he retired, he worked as a crossing guard for Council Rick school district.
Arthur was a former member of the All Division Detachment and a Charter Member of the newly formed Patriot Detachment of the Marine Corp. League where he served as Commandant.
Arthur was the husband of the late Janet Kurz Ruth, whom he met in a bowling alley, and married in 1950. He is survived by his three children, Jeff Ruth, James and his wife, Michelle Ruth, and Jennifer Ruth; his grandchildren, James, Christopher, Daniel, Rachel and Sam Ruth and his great grandchild, Clover
Relatives and friends are invited to Arthur's Memorial Life Celebration Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. and to his memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave, Newtown. Interment with Marine Corps honors will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Arthur's name may be made to The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation or the Guardians of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 1, 2019