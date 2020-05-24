|
Arthur Harry Carlen, of Yardley, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Birches of Newtown. He was 89.
Born in Morrisville, Pa., Mr. Carlen lived in Yardley until 1990, when he moved to Zephyrhills, Fla. He returned to Yardley in 2018.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a supervisor with P S E & G. Mr. Carlen was a graduate of Morrisville High School, Class of 1948. In 1950, he graduated from the Williamson Trade School in Media, Pa.
Arthur was known as the King of Betmar Acres, where he was a professional shuffler and member of the Betmar Acres Shuffle Club in Zephyrhills. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle, as well as dancing. Arthur was a member of Newtown Lodge # 427, F. & A.M. A proud Navy Veteran, Mr. Carlen was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W.
Son of the late Harry L. and Selma (Olsen) Carlen, husband of the late Dolores (Wilson) Carlen, and father of the late Brenda R. Zellner, he is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara D. and Stephen Schaller of Lawrenceville, Ga., Cynthia C. and David Powell of Morrisville, and Cathleen S. and Chris Lindauer of Abingdon, Md., eight grandchildren, Conor, Brooke and Ava Zellner, Stephen Schaller, Jr., Charles J. and Brian A. Schaller, Heather Errhalt and Valerie Karkosh, and seven great grandchildren, Declan, Hailey, Tyler, Grant, Cooper, Della and Hudson.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff at the Birches of Newtown, for the loving care and kindness that they bestowed upon Mr. Carlen.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, in the parking lot of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Cars may begin entering the parking lot at 11 a.m. PLEASE REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLES. You may roll down your windows and will be able to hear and take part in the services from your cars. The Rev. Wendy Bellis, Pastor of the Morrisville United Methodist Church, will officiate.
His interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsbury Scholarship Fund (in the name of Dolores W. Carlen), 134 Yardley Ave., P.O. Box 338, Fallsington, PA 19058.
Hooper Funeral Home
Morrisville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020