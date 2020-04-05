|
Arthur Linington, a 22-year resident of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, Pa., formerly of Bucks County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was born May 26, 1920 in Brighton, England. In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his five siblings and a beloved niece.
In 1946, Art settled in the Philadelphia area with his wife, Edith, who passed away in 1998 after 54 happy years. Art then enjoyed 20 years of marriage with Susanah Ruth, who survives him.
He is also survived by his daughter, Kathleen Gonzalez (George), his grandson, Matthew Gonzalez (Kari), his great-grandchildren, Mason and Sophia, a stepdaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
A true hero of the greatest generation, Art served in the British Royal Navy, participating in the Dunkirk evacuation and the D-Day invasion. In 1948, Art proudly became a U.S. citizen, but England and his family always had a special place in his heart. Art was a devoted Mason and in 1977 served as Master of Bristol Lodge #25, Bucks County, one of the oldest lodges in the U.S.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Masonic Village Health Care Center, Personal Care and Hospice for their love and support.
"We'll meet again some sunny day."
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
