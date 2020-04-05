Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Linington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Linington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Linington, a 22-year resident of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, Pa., formerly of Bucks County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was born May 26, 1920 in Brighton, England. In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his five siblings and a beloved niece.

In 1946, Art settled in the Philadelphia area with his wife, Edith, who passed away in 1998 after 54 happy years. Art then enjoyed 20 years of marriage with Susanah Ruth, who survives him.

He is also survived by his daughter, Kathleen Gonzalez (George), his grandson, Matthew Gonzalez (Kari), his great-grandchildren, Mason and Sophia, a stepdaughter, and several nieces and nephews.

A true hero of the greatest generation, Art served in the British Royal Navy, participating in the Dunkirk evacuation and the D-Day invasion. In 1948, Art proudly became a U.S. citizen, but England and his family always had a special place in his heart. Art was a devoted Mason and in 1977 served as Master of Bristol Lodge #25, Bucks County, one of the oldest lodges in the U.S.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Masonic Village Health Care Center, Personal Care and Hospice for their love and support.

"We'll meet again some sunny day."



Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Condolences and memories may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.





Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory,

Elizabethtown, Pa.

www.finkenbinderfamily.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -