Arthur S. Palaio
Arthur S. Palaio
Arthur S. Palaio, 75, of Trevose, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia and raised in Parkland, Pennsylvania.
Art and his wife Linda (Wilson), have been married for 47 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adelino and Mary (Conte) Sousa Palaio, sister Betty S. Pardi (Blacey and son), as well as brother-in-law Charles Boyd. He is survived by his older sister Marie Boyd, as well as his twin brother John S. Palaio, Sr. (Barbara). Art is the loving father to Caryn Marshall (Dave), Stacey Van Sant (Doug), and Mark A. S. Palaio. He is also Pop-Pop to five grandsons: Jason, Jackson, Alexander, Benjamin and Zachary. He is Uncle Artie to his many nieces and nephews.
Art was a hard-working laborer for most of his life, employed at cemeteries including Our Lady of Grace. He was a volunteer firefighter for many years with the Parkland Fire Company. Art was known to be able to fix just about anything and always willing to help family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed going out for breakfast with his brother and sister, being in the mountains with family, spending time with his son Mark, and always being around those he loved, especially his children and grandchildren. The time Art spent with his twin brother John, was something that meant so much to him. Whether they were working on cars or just having coffee, they were always together. He will be missed by all who know and love him.
Funeral services and burial will be private.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
