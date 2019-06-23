|
|
Ashley Mae Karas of Bensalem died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Philadelphia. She was 29.
Born in Bristol, Ashley was a life-long resident of the Nottingham section of Bensalem. She was a graduate of Bensalem High School.
She enjoyed playing soccer, travelling, and was loved by many people. She will be sadly missed by her beloved parents, James and Joanne (Crowley) Karas; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the .
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019