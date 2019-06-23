Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Ashley Mae Karas

Ashley Mae Karas Obituary
Ashley Mae Karas of Bensalem died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Philadelphia. She was 29.

Born in Bristol, Ashley was a life-long resident of the Nottingham section of Bensalem. She was a graduate of Bensalem High School.

She enjoyed playing soccer, travelling, and was loved by many people. She will be sadly missed by her beloved parents, James and Joanne (Crowley) Karas; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the .

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019
