|
|
Assunta M. Fiorentino-Kowal of Newtown died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family and friends, on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was 65.
Assunta was the beloved and cherished wife of Joseph Kowal.
Born in Caccamo, Provincia di Palermo, Sicily, Italy, Assunta was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria Tardibono Randazzo, and sister of the late Matteo.
Assunta emigrated to the United States with her family in 1958 and matriculated through St. Donato's Catholic Grade School and West Catholic Girls High School before attending Wharton School of Business. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed her husband's culinary skills, time spent traveling domestically and abroad with family and friends, and she had a fond appreciation of fine art. Above all, Assunta cherished times spent in the company of her dear family and close friends. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will be eternally cherished in the hearts and minds of those that she loved.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, Assunta is survived by her step-son, Kevin Kowal and his wife, Tracy, of Yardley, and her step grandchildren, Luke and Kasey. She is also survived by her siblings, Gaetana, Giuseppe, Philipo, Concetta, and Giovanna.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, the family contributions in her name may be made to Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Penn Pancreatic Cancer Research Center online at med.upenn.edu, or by mail to Trustees of the University, c/o Associate Director of Development, Penn Medicine and Alumni Relations, 3555 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 25, 2019