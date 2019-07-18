|
|
Audrey M. (Hess) Ruggie of Bensalem passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor. Born in Delano, Pa. on July 5, 1928, she was 91 years old.
Audrey was a resident of Bensalem for the last 69 years and lived the last 13 years at the Cornwell Heights Senior Apartments on Gravel Pike.
She was a homemaker, bookkeeper and co-owner of William R. Ruggie Hardware Store in Andalusia, Bensalem for 38 years. Audrey was active member of Cornwells United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday school nursery assistant, on various Committees, and volunteer work over many years, as well as an active member in the choir.
She also enjoyed baking, cooking, cross-stitching, and spending time with family and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Ross Ruggie and was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Ross Ruggie. She will be sadly missed by her two loving children, William Todd Ruggie and Suzanne E. Ruggie. Audrey is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Robin Ruggie; four grandchildren, Matthew (Dawn), Jenna (Andre), Kyle and Lauren (Angel); and eight great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by her service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22 at Cornwells United Methodist Church, 2284 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to Cornwells United Methodist Church, at the above address.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.comV
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 18, 2019