Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrie Doris Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrie Doris Johnson Obituary
Audrie D. (DeCoursey) Johnson went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was 95 years young.

She joins her husband, Edward R. Johnson, daughter, Arleen Suzanne Johnson, and son, Edward R. Johnson II, in Heaven.

Mom was a longtime resident of Newtown and oldest member of the Newtown Presbyterian Church. She was very involved in the restoration and preservation of the Historic Presbyterian Church. Dad and she ran a very successful HVAC business in Newtown for over 40 years.

Mom was a registered nurse, graduating from Jefferson Nursing School in 1945 and was a member of the World War II Cadet Nursing Corps. She was a past member of the local chapter of Soroptimist International, and the American Legion Morrell Smith Post 440 Auxillary.

Audrie is survived by her brother, John DeCoursey and family, her daughters, Barbara Johnson (Rose Mazzio), Terri Johnson Soyka (Michael), Sandy Johnson, and special grandson, Greg Shadle. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Interment will be held privately. A Life Celebration service will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted to support the Food Closet of the Newtown Presbyterian Church.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -