Audrie D. (DeCoursey) Johnson went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was 95 years young.
She joins her husband, Edward R. Johnson, daughter, Arleen Suzanne Johnson, and son, Edward R. Johnson II, in Heaven.
Mom was a longtime resident of Newtown and oldest member of the Newtown Presbyterian Church. She was very involved in the restoration and preservation of the Historic Presbyterian Church. Dad and she ran a very successful HVAC business in Newtown for over 40 years.
Mom was a registered nurse, graduating from Jefferson Nursing School in 1945 and was a member of the World War II Cadet Nursing Corps. She was a past member of the local chapter of Soroptimist International, and the American Legion Morrell Smith Post 440 Auxillary.
Audrie is survived by her brother, John DeCoursey and family, her daughters, Barbara Johnson (Rose Mazzio), Terri Johnson Soyka (Michael), Sandy Johnson, and special grandson, Greg Shadle. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Interment will be held privately. A Life Celebration service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted to support the Food Closet of the Newtown Presbyterian Church.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020