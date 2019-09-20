|
|
Augustine Cawley of Richboro died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Richboro Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Richboro. He was 88.
Born in County Mayo, Ireland, Austin, as he was known, was the beloved husband for 56 wonderful years to Vera Cannon Cawley. He was the son of the late Michael J. and Anne Neary Cawley.
Austin had been a resident of Richboro since 1964 and a faithful communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Parish. He was a graduate of Castle Rock national school in Ireland and received his degree in Industrial Electricity from Spring Garden Institute in Philadelphia.
His career spanned over 35 years working in Information Technology for the Burroughs Corporation and eventually retiring from Unisys Corporation.
Austin was a family man through and through; his family came first and foremost. Austin looked forward to working on his cars, and was known for helping his nieces and nephews find their first, good used car.
He was a member of the R V Hennessey Council # 6145 Knights of Columbus and the Archbishop Wood Assembly 4th Degree.
He will be remembered for his quick wit and gracious smile, and has been described as both a gentleman and a gentle man.
In addition to his beloved wife, Vera, he is survived by his loving children, Patrick Cawley of Palm Bay, Fla., Stephen Cawley of Chicago, Ill., and Ann Cawley of Basking Ridge, N.J., and his three sisters, Theresa Cassidy of Delaware, and Mary Boland and Linda Gallagher, both of Ireland. He is also survived by three dear grandchildren, Declan, Kevin, and Alain.
Austin's family will receive condolences from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 20, 2019