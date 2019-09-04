|
Aurel (John) Frantz passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Aug. 30, 2019. He was 95.
Husband of the late Margarete Frantz and beloved father of Inge Hart (husband Charlie) and Lydia Cochran (husband Joe). He was the loving grandfather of Shawn (wife Anjeli), Todd, and Jolene, as well as the great-grandfather of Oliver and Meera.
Relatives and friends may call on from 10 a.m. until the start of the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home, Thursday Sept. 5, located at 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19066. Aurel will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Redeemer Lutheran Church at 246 Hulmeville Rd., Penndel, PA 19047 or to Attleboro Village (ARV Resident Fund-Activities Program) at 290 E. Winchester Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.
Memories and condolences may be left at website listed below.
Lamb Funeral Home Inc
Huntingdon Valley, Pa
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 4, 2019