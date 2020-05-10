|
|
Austin Patrick Kelly Jr. passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was 85.
He was born in Philadelphia, to Anne (Dileen) and Austin P. Kelly Sr.
He is survived by his children, Michael Kelly (Teresa), Maureen Kelly, James Kelly (Lynn), Eileen Loudenslager (Paul), and Patricia Kelly; his grandchildren, Olivia, Joseph, Shauna, Juliette, Hugh IV (Dannah), Shannon (Confesor), Jaclyn, Shane, Briana, Austin (Laura), Tara (Jonathan), Matthew, Kelly (Jason), Carly (Jesse), Jeffrey (Kristine), Brittany, and Julianne; and 22 greatgrandchildren. Austin also is survived by his siblings, James and Robert Kelly.
Austin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his son, Joseph Kelly; his brother, Jack Kelly, and his grandson, Paul Loudenslager.
Austin was a graduate of North Catholic High School and LaSalle University. He was a banking executive with Germantown Savings Bank before retiring in 1994. Austin lived life to its fullest. He was an avid golfer; a snowbird who enjoyed winters in Florida; a world traveler who loved cruising and vacations in Ireland with family and friends; a loving husband and father who cherished time with his family. He will be missed by many.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Austin will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville.
The Kelly family has requested donations in Austin's name be made to , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia PA 19103.
