|
|
Barbara A. Bonfig of Bristol passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a beautiful 68 years young.
Born in Amityville, N.Y., to the late Francis and Helen Clowes, Mrs. Bonfig had been a resident of Bristol for the past 40 years. She worked as a property manager at various different apartment complexes throughout the area for many years until retiring.
Her main love and greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and family barbecues.
Beloved wife of Joseph A. Bonfig for 50 years, Mrs. Bonfig was the loving mother of Allicia Acevedo, Bonnie Curtin (Thomas), and Joseph R. Bonfig (Jessica). She was the devoted Granny of Michael (Macie), David, Zachary, Jacob, Kenny, Amber, Braydon, and Mason; and great grandmother of Michael and Marley. She also will be missed by her brother, Michael Clowes (Elizabeth); and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Cancer Center at Jefferson Health Torresdale, Red Lion and Knights Roads, Philadelphia, PA 19114.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020