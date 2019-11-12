|
Barbara A. Ovington passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her daughter's home in Yardley.
She was a resident of Jamison and a prior resident of Churchville. She also loved vacationing at her "home away from home" on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Randolph W. "Randy O" Ovington, her parents, Matilda and Thomas McCarroll, and her brother, Robert J. McCarroll.
Barbara was the devoted mother of Kevin R. and his wife, Mary Kellie, of Warminster, Brian T. and his wife, Christine M., of Cincinnati, Ohio, Barbara Lynn Kreutzer and her husband, Robert, of Yardley, and Melissa Dawn Ovington of Warminister, and the loving grandmother of Michael, Nicholas, Sean, Madison, Liam, Braeden, Riley and Miranda. She was the dear sister of Thomas R. McCarroll and his wife, Jeanne, and is also survived by her nieces, nephews and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, where a service to celebrate her life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, Payable to CHOP Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 12, 2019