Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ovington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Ovington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Ovington Obituary
Barbara A. Ovington passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her daughter's home in Yardley.

She was a resident of Jamison and a prior resident of Churchville. She also loved vacationing at her "home away from home" on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Randolph W. "Randy O" Ovington, her parents, Matilda and Thomas McCarroll, and her brother, Robert J. McCarroll.

Barbara was the devoted mother of Kevin R. and his wife, Mary Kellie, of Warminster, Brian T. and his wife, Christine M., of Cincinnati, Ohio, Barbara Lynn Kreutzer and her husband, Robert, of Yardley, and Melissa Dawn Ovington of Warminister, and the loving grandmother of Michael, Nicholas, Sean, Madison, Liam, Braeden, Riley and Miranda. She was the dear sister of Thomas R. McCarroll and his wife, Jeanne, and is also survived by her nieces, nephews and their families.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, where a service to celebrate her life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, Payable to CHOP Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -