Barbara Ann Moeser passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 84.
Barbara was born in Philadelphia to Isabel (Connor) and Joseph Heard. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Alvin, Jr.; children: Alvin J., III, Lynn Connolly (Michael), Robert J. (Adriene) and Laure Feriozzi (Paul); 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald, her sister, Joan Keenan and her brother, Joseph Heard, Jr.
Barbara dedicated her life to raising her five children and being a huge part of the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barb and Al traveled extensively in their years together but sitting on the beach at their home in Ventnor, NJ, brought them the most happiness.
Barbara's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tues. Feb. 4, 2020 at St. Cyril's of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929.
A Mass will be celebrated at 11.
Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be sent to Donors1.org. Condolences may be sent to the Moeser family by visiting the website below.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020