Barbara Ann Reitz passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 65.
Raised in Levittown, Barbara was the third daughter of George Schaefer and Eleanor Hagarty, and graduated from Bishop Conwell High School. She spent her life dedicated to her family and was preceded in death by her husband, Richard.
Barbara was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, camping, travel, and any activity that brought her loved ones together.
She donated her time to community and school activities and in her free time could usually be found in the woods watching birds.
Barbara will be missed by her siblings, Linda, Marie, Janice, Pamela, and Georgette, and her son, Christopher. She also has numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and family who knew what a beautiful and caring person she was and will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. If you would like to be notified once it is planned, please email [email protected]
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2020