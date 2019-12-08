|
Barbara Ann Van Sant of Croydon passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She was 67.
Born March 22, 1952, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Theresa (Cox) and John Pritchard.
Barbara loved spending time with her family, visiting the beach in Ocean City, N.J., decorating for the holidays, and celebrating her favorite time of the year, Christmas. Thoughtful and generous, she selflessly gave her time, attention and gifts to her kids, grandkids, and pets.
In addition to being a devoted mother, loving 'Mom-Mom,' and proud homemaker, who always maintained a spotless home, Barbara worked in various customer service positions where she always loved her interactions with people. Most recently, she was a receptionist for Ace Fueling.
She is survived by her sons, William Van Sant III (Amy) and Jonathan Van Sant (Melanie); her grandchildren, William IV, Thomas, and Ava. She is also survived by her former husband, William Van Sant Jr. (Jacqueline); and her siblings, Patricia Edmondson (Robert), William Pritchard, Janice Janjanin (Steven), Theresa Ramuno (Charles), and Thomas Pritchard (Janine). Barbara is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives; and her cat, Mocha.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, John "Jack" Pritchard (Rose) and Dennis Pritchard; and by her beloved dogs, Casey and CJ.
Family and friends are invited to attend her calling from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by a service at 7 p.m. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Barbara's name to the Women's Animal Center, womensanimalcenter.org, (215) 750-5252.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019