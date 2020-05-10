|
|
Barbara Anne (Barni) LaRosa of Bristol Borough passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, on Tuesday, May 6, 2020. She was 88 years young.
Barbara was born Nov. 28, 1931 in Philadelphia, living in Port Richmond as a child, where her parents, Theodore and Emily (Kunsaitis) Barni, had two successful restaurants and a bar on Allegheny Avenue. Barbara worked alongside her loving parents as they traveled to the various markets to sell goods. She shared memories of those days selling fresh roasted peanuts.
Her parents purchased 17 acres of land at Laurel Bend, which they referred to as the "Farm." Their land stretched to the old Pitzonka Pansy Farm before the turnpike cut through. The Barni family eventually moved to their Bristol Township farm when Barbara was 16 years old. Many locals remember purchasing vegetables, fruit, and eggs at the Barni Farm on Bath Road. Being an only child, Barbara embraced family and friends, and all who she came to meet along the way.
Barbara was a proud graduate of Bristol Borough High School, Class of 1949. She always enjoyed her reunions including her 70th last October.
Barbara often recalled her time of work at the Delaware Valley Bank on Radcliffe Street. Knowing many of the shop owners on Mill Street, Barbara, who was known for her sharp dressing, modeled as well for Popkin's Dress Store. Her Mill Street fondness continued as she worked for local optometrists, Dr. Nurock and Dr. Burg.
Barbara loved to be involved in the community as a member of the Bristol Senior Citizens, playing bingo and taking trips, volunteering yearly for the annual Bristol Day, showing Margaret's room at the Grundy Museum. She enjoyed dancing and picnics at the local V.F.W. Terchon, Moose Lodge, and Italian clubs. An excellent cook, her family especially loved her Italian dishes and roast beef dinners. She was a longtime member of St. Ann and St. Mark Churches.
Barbara was a loving wife to her beloved husband, the late Samuel.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Irene), Cherie, and Samuel (Janine). She was the loving and fun grandmother/Meme of Jennifer (Rich), Rory (Lauren), Christine (Matt), Sam, Jack, Nicholas, and Mary Lee, and great-grandmother of Kaylee, Isabelle, Joseph, and Cecilia. She was preceded in death by her brother in-law and sister in-law, Kelly and Viola Snyder, and is survived by her dear in-laws, Carl and Veronica LaRosa, Dolores Bilinski, John "Nunzie" Sospetti, her cousins, along with many LaRosa nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Sharing a special relationship, Barbara also was a loving Meme to the Corrigan, Johnson, and McGrath families, and is survived by many dear friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Mass and visitation at St. Mark Church will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Michael Kelly (Favoroso) Fund, 1235 Pond St., Bristol, PA 19007, or Jean May Shapcott Memorial Scholarship Fund, 6927 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020