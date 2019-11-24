|
Barbara Binkley, a resident of The Villages, Fla., passed peacefully at home with family by her side on Nov. 15, 2019. She was 76.
Born August 23, 1943 in Doylestown, Pa.
A loving mother, grandmom, sister and friend.
She was the beloved wife of Walter (Chappy) E. Binkley, loving Mother of Patrick Binkley, Fiancé, Marissa Marnell, Jeanne Ann Jorgensen, husband Jim Jorgensen and Grandparent of Jasun Eaton, Christine Eaton and Addyson Binkley.
She will be missed immensely.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019