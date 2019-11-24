Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Binkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Binkley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Binkley Obituary
Barbara Binkley, a resident of The Villages, Fla., passed peacefully at home with family by her side on Nov. 15, 2019. She was 76.

Born August 23, 1943 in Doylestown, Pa.

A loving mother, grandmom, sister and friend.

She was the beloved wife of Walter (Chappy) E. Binkley, loving Mother of Patrick Binkley, Fiancé, Marissa Marnell, Jeanne Ann Jorgensen, husband Jim Jorgensen and Grandparent of Jasun Eaton, Christine Eaton and Addyson Binkley.

She will be missed immensely.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -