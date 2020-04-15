|
|
Barbara C. Simpson, of Twining Village, Holland, Pa., passed away on April 11, 2020. She was 92.
Mrs. Simpson was born in Abington, Pa., the daughter of Louise and Horace Case.
Mrs. Simpson, whose husband, Erwin M. Simpson, III, preceded her in death, is survived by three children, Jill S. Cohen (Lee) of Lake Ariel, Erwin M. Simpson, IV, of Lake Harmony, and Eric M. Simpson (Barbara) of Ardmore.
She is also survived by her brother, W. Allen Case of Homosassa, Fla., three granddaughters, Melanie Hill (Phillip), Devon Cohen, Julie Simpson and one grandson, Daniel Simpson.
During her working years in Pennsylvania and Vero Beach, Florida, she was employed as a pharmaceutical clinical services manager, real estate advertising coordinator, and legal secretary.
In retirement, Mrs. Simpson was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church of Ambler, PA, where she served both as Secretary and President of the United Methodist Women; Coordinator of the Christian Nurture Committee, Lay Member and member of the Staff Parish Relations Committee.
After moving to Twining Village, she joined the Newtown United Methodist Church. At Twining Village, Mrs. Simpson was very active as a volunteer in the Country Cupboard and on the Board of Directors of the Residents' Association as Secretary. She enjoyed working on her many cross-stich projects and was an avid bridge player.
A Memorial Service will be held at Twining Village, 280 Middle Holland Road, Holland, PA in Holland Hall at a future date in the Summer or Fall. Interment at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials in Mrs. Simpson's name may be made to the Memorial Fund of Newtown United Methodist Church, Liberty & Greene Streets, Newtown, PA, 18940 or to Twining Village Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 280 Middle Holland Road, Holland, PA, 18966.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 15, 2020