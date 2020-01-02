Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
Barbara Millar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Millar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Carol Millar


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Carol Millar Obituary
Barbara Carol Millar passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. She was 75.

She was a lifelong resident of Levittown, Pa. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked as a School Bus Driver for the Bristol Twp. School District. Barbara was also Shop Steward of TWU 282.

Mother of Joe Champey (Sherri), Maureen Pucylo (Steve), Brian Champey, Colleen Champey, Shannon Champey, and the late Patrick Champey. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and two sisters Dale Marini and Dawn Axelrod.

She was preceded in death by two brothers Robert and Rich Millar. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114.

Funeral Service 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Burns Funeral Home

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -