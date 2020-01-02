|
Barbara Carol Millar passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. She was 75.
She was a lifelong resident of Levittown, Pa. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked as a School Bus Driver for the Bristol Twp. School District. Barbara was also Shop Steward of TWU 282.
Mother of Joe Champey (Sherri), Maureen Pucylo (Steve), Brian Champey, Colleen Champey, Shannon Champey, and the late Patrick Champey. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and two sisters Dale Marini and Dawn Axelrod.
She was preceded in death by two brothers Robert and Rich Millar. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114.
Funeral Service 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Burns Funeral Home
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 2, 2020