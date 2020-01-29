Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Barbara Piccone
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, IL
Committal
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Bensalem, PA
Barbara Duffy Piccone


1962 - 2020
Barbara Duffy Piccone Obituary
Barbara Piccone passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and sons after a tough battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 57.

She was preceded in death by her "Nana," Elizabeth Cashdollar.

Born in Levittown, she was the daughter of Judy and Herb Duffy. Barb was a devoted wife for 32 years to Rick Piccone, and the mother of three sons, RJ, Matt, and Ryan, who were her pride and joy. She would say that "God blessed her" with such a wonderful family. She was a gentle soul. She was a loving sister to Steve Duffy and his wife, Jennifer, and will also be missed by her niece, Kierstyn, nephews, Brendan and Ethan, and aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was a Godmother to Heather and Kierstyn, and had a special bond with her cousin, Kim Semrad.

Barb was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles. She graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1980, and worked at Sesame Place the first year it was open ... what fun! She was an Assistant Den Mother in Cub Scout Pack 124, and was a former employee of New Jersey Manufacturers and the Pennsbury School District as a Teacher's Aide.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 29, 2020
