Barbara E. "Babs" Camp
Barbara Elizabeth Camp, formerly of Langhorne, Pa., passed away after a battle with cancer on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, Pa. She was 68.

She was born in Philadelphia to the late James W. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Roulston) McGuckin. Babs is now resting with her husband of 39 years, Dennis, who passed away in 2016.

A graduate of Radnor High School, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C. Babs worked as a manager and trainer for INFO Coffee Service in Philadelphia, and then as a military territory manager for Commonwealth-Altadis, Inc.

She was a member of Woodside Presbyterian Church in Yardley. Babs enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds in her yard, and spending time at the family shore house in Stone Harbor, N.J. As an accomplished sailor, she won many races sailing for the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor.

She always put others first, making them feel welcome and included. Some of her favorite traditions were hosting Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas brunch for those who needed a place to celebrate.

Babs is survived by her two loving sons, Derek and his wife, Allison, of Levittown, Pa., and Brian of Alexandria, Va. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, Aubrey and Brooklyn Camp, a brother, J. Wesley McGuckin and his wife, Teresa, of Mechanicsville, Va., along with many extended family members and close friends.

Relatives and friends are all invited to attend the visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Rd., Yardley, PA 19067, followed by her memorial service at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Bainbridge Cemetery, 270 S. Second St., Bainbridge, PA 17502.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodside Presbyterian Church or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4215, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory,

Lititz, Pa.

www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
