Barbara E. "Bobbie Wallace of Falls Township, Pa. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was 77.
Born on the family farm in Lower Makefield, she was one of 12 children of the late Joseph C. and Lillian Brelsford Harris. Barbara remained a lifelong resident of the area.
In her youth, she worked and played hard on their family farm.
Barbara enjoyed cooking and socializing while working many years with her sisters at The Yardley Pharmacy and Charcoal Steaks & Things in Yardley.
Barbara will be remembered as a kind and caring mother, devoted wife and loving grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and welcomed everyone into her home, where there was always room for more to sit down at the table to eat, talk and laugh!
She was the wife of the late McArthur Wallace, mother of the late Tammy, sister of the late Betty Sayko, Hazel Manness, Joanne Cadwallader, Doris Borden, and Louise M. Metzger. She also was preceded in death by a dear member of the family, Henry O'Brien.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Tim Miller, Barbara and Dave Swantko, and Heather and Piotr Bielawksy; three brothers, Joseph C. Harris Jr., James Harris, and Charles Harris; three sisters, Ruthie Saxby, Ann Rusnak, and Mary Cheesman; 12 grandchildren, Amanda Sciolla, Jessica Zischang, Nicole Tomasulo, Thomas Doryk, Olivia Miller, Danielle and Cameron Swantko, Richard, Chelsea and Megan Andujar, and Julianna and Emma Bielawsky; as well as seven great grandchildren, Ava, Dante, Michael, Mila, Lincoln, Cassidy and Ricky. She is also survived by her special friend and caregiver, Beverly.
Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, with a funeral service at 5:30 p.m., at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019