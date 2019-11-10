|
Barbara Holstein Shields of Levittown joined her parents, Fairie and Lester, along with her husband of 54 years, Lou Jr., in heaven late August. She was 79. She passed at the home of her daughter, Amy Shields Grant, in Southampton, Pa., in peace on hospice.
Barb was a home-maker and an active member of her community, as well as the former Immaculate Conception Parish, in Levittown.
She volunteered to a great number of causes and aided many families, teens, and parents in the 70's and 80's.
She was kind to all, led by example, and helped anyone in need.
She is survived by all five of her children, 13 grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters scattered across the U.S.
Friends are welcome to join us for a celebration of her life with coffee and dessert from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Towne Place Suites in Horsham, Pa. (198 Precision Drive).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019