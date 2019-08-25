|
Family and friends are mourning the loss of their beloved Barbara J. Zenno of Yardley, Pa., who passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 71.
She leaves behind her husband, John Zenno; her three sons, Jeffrey Zenno (Robin Zenno), Gregory Zenno and Timothy Zenno (Kelly Armstrong); her sister, Kathy Penza (Joe Penza); her brother, Michael Sickels (Theresa Sickels); her two granddaughters, Betsy Zenno and Penelope Zenno; as well as a large loving, extended family.
She enjoyed gardening and horticulture, traveling to the beach, shopping and spending time with her family.
Born in Irvington, N.J. on June 10, 1948 to Augustine and Eleanor Sickels, she grew up in the suburbs of New Jersey and settled in Bucks County, Pa. She received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Hope College in 1970, followed by her Nursing degree from Muhlenberg Hospital School of Nursing in Plainfield, N.J., where she graduated top of her class. With this knowledge she held a lifelong 26-year career in nursing and in the healthcare industry as a registered nurse. Other organizations she participated in include the Scotch Plains Newcomers Club, where she was President of the organization in 1980.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027, to be followed by a funeral service and reception in the same location. The burial will be held from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Friends and family who cannot attend are encouraged to send flowers, leave comments and memories on her online obituary (www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/phoenix-az/barbara-zenno-8818688) and/or light a candle as a loving gesture for Barbara. Please post comments and memories of Barbara as they will be included in a memory book for family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 25, 2019