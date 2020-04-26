Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Barbara Flood
Barbara Jean Flood


1932 - 2020
Barbara Jean Flood Obituary
Barbara Jean (Hill) Flood of Levittown died peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Pickering Manor in Newtown. She was 88.

Barbara was born in Johnstown, Pa. A graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School and Clarion State College (now Clarion University), Barbara was a librarian for the Pennsbury School District for more than 40 years, opening many of the elementary school libraries since her arrival in 1954. She was a volunteer with the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts. She also was active in a number of community and church activities. Barbara also was a big fan of football (Penn State, Eagles, Dolphins), and basketball (Big5, ACC).

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William Flood. She is survived by her son, William Jr., his wife Amy, and her grandchildren, Ian and Claire.

Memorial services will be limited due to the ongoing health crisis.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara's family has requested memorial contributions be sent to Pennsbury Arts Foundation, Pennsbury School District, 134 Yardley Ave., P.O. Box 338, Fallsington, PA 19058.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfunerahome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020
