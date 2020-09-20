1/1
Barbara Jean McGinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean McGinn of Virginia Eastern Shore, formerly of Philadelphia, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. She was 74.

Born in Philadelphia, Barbara was the beloved wife of the late James Joseph McGinn, and the daughter of the late Arthur Henry and Mary Gardiner Rhodes.

Barbara enjoyed surrounding herself with family and close friends. Her laugh was contagious and her positive attitude was inspiring. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, dining with her friends, and valued the time she had with her lifelong childhood friend, Arlene Vona Angelucci. 

She will be greatly missed, but eternally loved by everyone who had the pleasure to have been in her life and loved by her.

Barbara is survived by her loving and devoted children, Mary Mongeluzi (Tony), Maureen Gallo, Kelly Mtairi (Nicholas), Allison Julian (Greg), and Bridget Dooner (Matthew). She is also survived by her brother, Arthur H. Rhodes J. (Lynn), her sisters, Margaret Rhodes Kummerling and Janet Rhodes Varley, her 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services and interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or online at: shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia.

www.fluehr.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved