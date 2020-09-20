Barbara Jean McGinn of Virginia Eastern Shore, formerly of Philadelphia, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. She was 74.
Born in Philadelphia, Barbara was the beloved wife of the late James Joseph McGinn, and the daughter of the late Arthur Henry and Mary Gardiner Rhodes.
Barbara enjoyed surrounding herself with family and close friends. Her laugh was contagious and her positive attitude was inspiring. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, dining with her friends, and valued the time she had with her lifelong childhood friend, Arlene Vona Angelucci.
She will be greatly missed, but eternally loved by everyone who had the pleasure to have been in her life and loved by her.
Barbara is survived by her loving and devoted children, Mary Mongeluzi (Tony), Maureen Gallo, Kelly Mtairi (Nicholas), Allison Julian (Greg), and Bridget Dooner (Matthew). She is also survived by her brother, Arthur H. Rhodes J. (Lynn), her sisters, Margaret Rhodes Kummerling and Janet Rhodes Varley, her 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services and interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or online at: shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia
