Barbara K. Weissinger Obituary
Barbara K. Weissinger, a longtime resident of Levittown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. She was 76.

She joins her devoted husband, the late Francis E. Weissinger, who was the love of her life, as well as her parents, Felix J. and Adele Zusin.

Barbara was an amazing women who inspired everyone she met with her kindness, her humor and her strength. She was a loving mother and Mom-Mom, a great sister and a fantastic friend.

She was the loving mother of Renae Joiner (Todd) and Heather Neishloss (Dave), and the adoring grandmother of Taylor, Hope, Brooke, Logan and Francis. She will be sorely missed by her brother, Felix H. Zusin and his wife, Chris, and her many nieces, nephews, friends and coworkers.

Barbara's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

The family will be celebrating Barbara's life privately.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 25, 2019
