Barbara L. Ryan Nise, formerly of New Hope, Pa. died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She was 74 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, Barbara was the beloved wife of the late George W. Nise, the daughter of the late Christian and Priscilla Thompson Deegler and previously married to the late Thomas Ryan.
Barbara started her career at Scott Paper and then continued to Process Applications. She was a hard working woman who raised her three children. She was very blessed to have a second chance at love and marry George Nise. They built a happy home together in New Hope, Pa., where they both resided until George's passing. Barbara was a true family woman devoted to her spouse, her children, and especially her 18 grandchildren. She loved to spend her time with family and friends at the beach in Cape May and traveling. She was an avid host especially on Christmas Eve bringing everyone together to celebrate the meaning of the holidays.
Barbara is survived by her beloved children: Jason T. Ryan (Suzanne), Jeffrey C. Ryan (Nina) and Courtney J. McHale (Joseph); her caring step-children Tracy L. Emilius (Carl III), Kelly A. Nise (Daniel Hiever), Jennifer A. Robinson (Joseph), Kimberly N. Russo (Michael Jr.), Gregory W. Nise, and Ashley E. Cassel (Christopher). She is also survived by her brothers Christian Dennis Deegler and Bill Linton and her grandchildren.
Barbara's family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Service which will begin at 11 a.m. in Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Rd. New Hope, PA 18938. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Barbara's memory to The Ivey at either 6030 Park South Drive Charlotte, NC 28210 or http://www.theivey.com/how-to-help/donate.html. (The local Charlotte Alzheimers/ Dementia club that was a true blessing for Barbara in her last years).
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019