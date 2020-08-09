Barbara M. (Brenna) Borisuk passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 60.
Born in Bristol, Barbara has been a lifelong resident of Fairless Hills. She was a Pennsbury High School graduate and worked as a billing analyst for many years.
Barbara was very family oriented and always put others first. She was a huge Eagles fan and an animal lover. Barbara was also an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Fairless Hills.
Beloved wife of 23 years to Michael, Barbara is the loving mother of Craig Verbich, Brett Verbich; wife Catherine, Ross Verbich; wife Nikita and stepmother of Michael T. Borisuk.
She is the devoted grandmother of Rowan, Mikey, and Anthony; dear daughter of Julia (Green) Brenna and the late Craig Brenna; and sister of Susette Johnson.
Barbara will also be sadly missed by many additional family members and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111, http://www.foxchase.org/giving/ways-give/donate-now
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.