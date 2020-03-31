|
Barbara M. Tramo of Doylestown, Pa. died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was 82.
She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Robert E. Tramo.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Kenny Nickels, sister of the late Patricia Tangradi, and the grandmother of the late Jacqueline Tramo.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert J. Tramo and his wife, Elizabeth, of Milford, N.J. and Paul J. Tramo and his wife, Mary Beth, of Chalfont, and her brother, John W. Nickels Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Chalfont. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Brendan, Marielle, Connor, Thomas and Melanie.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, her services and interment in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown will be held privately. A public gathering and Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Buckingham will be held at a future date.
You can share condolences and messages of support with the family through the funeral home's web site below.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19140, in memory of Jacqueline Tramo.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 31, 2020