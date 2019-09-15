Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Barbara Becker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Marie Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Marie Becker Obituary
Barbara Marie Becker passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home. She was 72.

Born in St. Clair, Pa., the daughter of the late Beatrice (Carroll) and Charles Becker, Barbara had been a Lower Bucks County resident for 67 years.

She retired from Exxon Mobil where she had worked for over 25 years as an Executive Assistant.

Barbara enjoyed sewing, quilting and jewelry making. She also loved cruising and traveling with her girlfriends.

She was the loving sister of Charles Becker (Kim), and the best friend of MaryAnn and Mary. Barbara will also be sadly missed by her aunts, Sarah and Jane, and her beloved dogs, Killian and Guinness.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy.

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 South Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now