|
|
Barbara Marie Becker passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home. She was 72.
Born in St. Clair, Pa., the daughter of the late Beatrice (Carroll) and Charles Becker, Barbara had been a Lower Bucks County resident for 67 years.
She retired from Exxon Mobil where she had worked for over 25 years as an Executive Assistant.
Barbara enjoyed sewing, quilting and jewelry making. She also loved cruising and traveling with her girlfriends.
She was the loving sister of Charles Becker (Kim), and the best friend of MaryAnn and Mary. Barbara will also be sadly missed by her aunts, Sarah and Jane, and her beloved dogs, Killian and Guinness.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 South Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019