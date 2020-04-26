|
Barbara (Kane) Mitchell of Southampton passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home. She was 89.
Born in Philadelphia, Barbara was the daughter of William and Louise Kane. She was the wife of A. Thomas Mitchell, who passed away June 25, 2006. Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; brother, William;, and her sisters, Helen and Janet.
She was a wonderful, stay at home Mom who cooked a family meal every night. Her four sons, Thomas (Tina), Warren, David (Linda), and Douglas (Laurie) loved her dearly and will always remember the truly happy childhood she made for them. Later in life, she was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Winnie, Danielle, Lindsay, Nathan, Melissa, Jason, Matthew, Chelsea, Cody, Brandon, Jared, Caitlyn, and Cameron, that she loved dearly. Still later she was thrilled seeing 14 great-grandchildren (more on the way) added to the family.
The family would like to thank everyone at Neshaminy Manor for the kindness and care shown to our Mom over many years.
A memorial celebration to commemorate Barbara's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any healthcare effort dedicated to helping us through the COVID-19 outbreak.
