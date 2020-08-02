Barbara Serio of Langhorne passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Chandler Hall. She was 79.Born in Philadelphia, Barbara attended West Catholic High School for Girls and Radnor High School. She moved to Levittown in 1961, to raise her family. She worked for Penn Fruit and Shop-N-Bag for many years, and retired from Shop Rite.Barbara loved to travel with her husband, Sam, and her cousins. She also enjoyed her vacations with her children. She visited Italy/Sicily on five different occasions and her world travels also included Canada, Bermuda, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Ireland, France and the Bahamas. She and her husband also visited many of the states in the U.S., her favorite being Hawaii.Barbara loved her family above all else. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, attending all of their events and activities. She celebrated with them at every important event in their lives.The beloved wife of Samuel for 40 years, Barbara was the loving mother of Maryfaith Chimera (Frank), Jack O'Hara (Debbie) and Brian O'Hara. She was the devoted grandmother of Nicole Chimera (Kate Vaughan), Frank Chimera (Allison), Justin Chimera (Jennifer), Jake O'Hara, Ryan O'Hara, Michael O'Hara, Shannon O'Hara (Thomas Mannuccia), and Connor O'Hara, and great grandmother of Ronan and Cora Chimera, Oliver Chimera Vaughan, Declan and Kieran Chimera. She is also survived by her brothers, John Patrick, Richard Patrick (Karen) and Robert Patrick (Jean); sister-in-law, Joyce Crafton (Ed); brother-in-law, Richard Serio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter- in-law, Rita M. O'Hara; stepsons, Sam and David Serio; parents, Michael and Santina (Cicchinelli) Patrick; and siblings, Anita Hall, Michael Patrick Jr., Anthony Patricco, Carmel Dixon, James Patrick and Joseph Patrick.Family and friends are invited call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Ave., Penndel, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown