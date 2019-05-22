|
|
Barbara passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Barbara was the third of 13 children of Thomas F. Walsh and Beatrice Richards Walsh of Philadelphia. She spent her life devoted to her family as well as extended family. Being one of the older of the 13 children, Barbara took on many tasks to see that her siblings were cared for and happy.
As a young girl she went to work and learn from the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament- Mother House on Bristol Pike in Bensalem, where she became their live in cook. It is there that Barbara began her devotion to the Catholic Church. When the Mother House was sold to Frankford Hospital, she relocated to Levittown and became the live in cook for Immaculate Conception Church, where she lived until her retirement in 1994. For those that were lucky enough to know her there wasn't a time in the kitchen where you wouldn't hear her singing. Barbara went to live in Grundy Towers to remain close to her family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Beatrice, and her siblings, Mary Udzinski, Hilda Jefferson, Thomas Walsh, Catherine McLaughlin, Arlene Keiffer, Larry Walsh, Eugene Walsh, and Joseph Walsh.
She is survived by her remaining sister, Mabel Juliff, and brothers, Edward Walsh, Dennis Walsh and Patrick Walsh. Barbara's love for her nieces and nephews was one of the qualities we will miss the most.
Barbara never wanted for anything other than the happiness for all of us. She will be greatly missed by all her nieces/nephews as well as her great and great-great nieces/ nephews, who in her later years gave her some of her greatest blessings and joy.
Barbara loved her visits from the children which usually included a jelly donut for their favorite Great-Great Aunt Barbara, who in turn would sing them a song such as "Beautiful, Beautiful Brown Eyes" which the words were changed to accommodate whoever she was singing to at the time. Although they may be little, the children are already missing her laughter and love that she bestowed upon each one of them.
Barbara has had a caretaker in the past five years who had become one of her closest friends, Theresa Blay, whom we cannot thank enough for the care she gave to our Auntie Barb.
To all the many who called her Aunt Barb, we will be having a memorial visitation as well as a Memorial Mass to honor Aunt Barb from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007, with Mass immediately following. Barbara will be laid to rest with her sister, Arlene Keiffer, at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019